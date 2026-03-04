Delhi's Pink Saheli Smart Card for women, transgenders launched
Delhi just rolled out the Pink Saheli Smart Card, giving women and transgender folks free rides on DTC and cluster busses.
Launched at a public event, the move is all about making public transport safer, more equal, and easier to use.
You can grab your card at 50 centers across the city.
The card is a digital QR ticket
The Pink Saheli is a digital QR card with your name and photo, linked to Aadhaar for quick verification.
Just tap it on the bus machine—intended to gradually replace existing pink paper tickets and reduce awkward exchanges with conductors.
Other benefits of the card
This card isn't only for busses; it works as a National Common Mobility Card too. Top it up to pay for Delhi Metro or RRTS.
Plus, users could save ₹1,200-₹2,400 every month while enjoying smoother travel across Delhi's transport network.