Delhi's proposed ITMS will alert traffic cops about stolen vehicles

Delhi's proposed new Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to make city roads safer and less chaotic.

The system will instantly alert traffic cops about stolen vehicles as soon as a first information report (FIR) is filed, and accidents or jams will be flagged through real-time road monitoring, pretty handy in a city where nearly 100 vehicles get stolen every day.

With 5,000 officers on the ground, this tech upgrade is all about quicker responses and smoother commutes.