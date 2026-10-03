Delhi's proposed ITMS will alert traffic cops about stolen vehicles
Delhi's proposed new Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to make city roads safer and less chaotic.
The system will instantly alert traffic cops about stolen vehicles as soon as a first information report (FIR) is filed, and accidents or jams will be flagged through real-time road monitoring, pretty handy in a city where nearly 100 vehicles get stolen every day.
With 5,000 officers on the ground, this tech upgrade is all about quicker responses and smoother commutes.
ITMS to link CCTNS e-Sarathi VAHAN
ITMS will link up with platforms like CCTNS, e-Sarathi, and VAHAN for seamless vehicle tracking.
Over 2,500 cameras plus adaptive signals will keep an eye on road conditions and help manage congestion in real time.
As joint commissioner of police (traffic) Sanjay Tyagi puts it, this shift from manual to smart systems should make Delhi's roads a lot safer for everyone.