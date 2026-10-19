Delhi's Ramlila Committee to burn 30-foot cockroach effigy this Dussehra

Making the cockroach effigy took just three to four days, much quicker than the monthlong process for traditional figures.

Committee president Ashok Goel Devaraha explained that this new symbol puts a spotlight on society's cleanliness challenges.

"Our goal is to eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings, and society at large," said Ashok Goel Devaraha.

The burning at Pitampura grounds ties into broader campaigns for a cleaner environment while keeping alive Dussehra's message of good triumphing over evil.