Delhi's Ramphal Dabas wins ₹30,000 order against Tata Power

Dabas said he was forced to pay these charges with no clear reason and under threat of his power being cut off.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited claimed the fees were penalties for dishonest use, but couldn't back it up with proof, like any disconnection notice or proper documents.

The commission pointed out these gaps and overturned an earlier dismissal by the district consumer commission, making it clear: without evidence, you can't just slap on extra charges.