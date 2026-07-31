Delhi's Ramphal Dabas wins ₹30,000 order against Tata Power
After a long 15-year battle, Delhi resident Ramphal Dabas finally got justice against Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.
The State Consumer Commission ordered the company to pay him ₹30,000: this includes a refund of ₹10,000 for unexplained "other charges" on his 2011 electricity bills (plus interest), and extra compensation for all the stress and legal hassle.
Commission rules Tata Power lacked proof
Dabas said he was forced to pay these charges with no clear reason and under threat of his power being cut off.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited claimed the fees were penalties for dishonest use, but couldn't back it up with proof, like any disconnection notice or proper documents.
The commission pointed out these gaps and overturned an earlier dismissal by the district consumer commission, making it clear: without evidence, you can't just slap on extra charges.