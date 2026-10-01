Delhi's ₹1,789.52cr plan adds 2,500 AI cameras amid privacy fears
Delhi is getting 2,500 AI-powered cameras as part of a ₹1,789.52 crore plan to catch traffic violations and spot suspicious vehicles.
Many are worried about privacy since there aren't clear rules on how all this camera data will be handled.
IFF and activists seek transparent rules
Groups like the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) say, without solid guidelines on who can access or store this footage, things could get a bit too surveillance infrastructure.
Mishi Choudhary, founder of digital rights legal group SFLC.in, put it simply: tech should help with road safety, not mess with people's privacy.
Activists are calling for transparent rules before the rollout, which will take 24 months from the project start; since the project is due to start within eight months of October 2026, completion could be as late as mid-2029 if the start occurs at the end of that window.