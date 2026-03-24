Delhi's ₹2,000'crore' liquor policy mess laid bare in report
Delhi's now-scrapped 2021-22 liquor policy ended up costing the city a whopping ₹2,002 crore, according to a new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report.
The policy was rolled out in late 2021 but was pulled back less than a year later after questions around irregularities and a CBI investigation.
Losses included nearly ₹900 crore from liquor shops not re-tendered and over ₹140 crore from waived license fees during COVID-19.
Report comes amid ongoing legal battles
PAC Chairperson Ajay Mahawar clarified that its findings are separate from ongoing court cases.
Legal battles are still playing out. Some charges were dropped in February this year (2026), but appeals continue.
The report also puts fresh focus on decisions made by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and could make things trickier for everyone involved.