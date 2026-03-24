Delhi's ₹2,000'crore' liquor policy mess laid bare in report India Mar 24, 2026

Delhi's now-scrapped 2021-22 liquor policy ended up costing the city a whopping ₹2,002 crore, according to a new Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report.

The policy was rolled out in late 2021 but was pulled back less than a year later after questions around irregularities and a CBI investigation.

Losses included nearly ₹900 crore from liquor shops not re-tendered and over ₹140 crore from waived license fees during COVID-19.