Delhi's ₹412cr tourism budget unlocks city's vibrant potential

The plan includes development of world-class public convenience facilities

The plan includes development of world-class public convenience facilities at nearly 1,000 locations across the city and dedicating 21% of the budget to "green" projects fighting pollution.

Plus, Delhi is launching its first international film festival from March 25-31 with over 125 entries received from abroad, 30 selected for screening and hands-on workshops for young people into arts and tech.

The budget also sets up rest centers for gig workers and increases funding for art, culture and language initiatives and includes cultural programs such as the international film festival and youth workshops.