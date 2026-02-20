Delhi's ₹7,200cr plan to clean Yamuna

Why it matters

If you live in Delhi or care about the environment, this matters—a lot.

The city wants to nearly double its sewage treatment capacity, aiming to increase it to 1,500 MGD (no completion year given), for cleaner water and healthier neighborhoods.

Efforts include upgrading old plants, removing massive amounts of silt from drains, and teaming up with Haryana and UP so untreated waste stops reaching the river.

By connecting over 1,700 unauthorized colonies to sewers, the project hopes to make life better for residents of those colonies—and finally give the Yamuna a real chance at recovery.