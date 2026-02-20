Delhi's ₹7,200cr plan to clean Yamuna
Delhi is gearing up for a major Yamuna cleanup, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing 12 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) costing ₹7,200 crore.
The plan also includes 35 smaller STPs and is part of a larger 45-point strategy to tackle river pollution.
Why it matters
If you live in Delhi or care about the environment, this matters—a lot.
The city wants to nearly double its sewage treatment capacity, aiming to increase it to 1,500 MGD (no completion year given), for cleaner water and healthier neighborhoods.
Efforts include upgrading old plants, removing massive amounts of silt from drains, and teaming up with Haryana and UP so untreated waste stops reaching the river.
By connecting over 1,700 unauthorized colonies to sewers, the project hopes to make life better for residents of those colonies—and finally give the Yamuna a real chance at recovery.