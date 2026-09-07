Delhi's Satya Niketan hostel collapse kills 2, spotlights DU housing
India
A five-story boys' hostel in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, taking two lives and putting a spotlight on how tough it is for students to find safe housing near DU's South Campus.
With barely any college hostels around, most outstation students end up in private PGs that often don't meet basic safety standards.
Crowded PGs near DU charge ₹13,000
Between Shri Venkateswara and Maitri College, there are just hostel seats; many students who need them are left without enough.
As more homes turn into crowded PGs, students are paying about ₹13,000 a month for shared rooms that usually lack proper ventilation.
After the collapse, authorities have started an enforcement drive, but the struggle for safe and affordable student housing continues.