Delhi's Satya Niketan PG collapse kills at least 6
India
A five-story building used as a PG in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Sunday, leaving at least six people dead and several injured.
The building was about 40 to 50 years old, and was under renovation when it gave way.
Rescue continues, Rekha Gupta announces audits
Rescue teams are still searching for people who might be trapped. Traffic is being rerouted nearby to help with the rescue work.
Evacuated residents have been shifted to college hostels for now.
In response, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced stricter safety rules: public buildings like PGs and schools will soon need regular structural audits and up-to-date safety certifications.