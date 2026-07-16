Delhi's Sheesh Mahal may be leased as luxury event venue
Delhi's famous Sheesh Mahal, the former Chief Minister's residence, might soon double as a luxury event space.
The government plans to lease it out to hospitality pros, so when it's not being used for official meetings or conferences, you could actually rent it for private events.
The idea is to make better use of the property and bring in some extra cash instead of just paying high maintenance bills.
PWD drafting Sheesh Mahal rules
The Public Works Department is busy setting up rules for how Sheesh Mahal will be managed, and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma says they're open to teaming up with top hospitality firms.
Meanwhile, construction on an adjacent camp office (which had been paused after an inquiry into alleged irregularities) will restart. It'll now serve as a space for government meetings and events rather than just the Chief Minister's office.