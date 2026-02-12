Delhi's solar energy trading pilot starts soon: What to know

Delhi is rolling out a six-month pilot where people can buy and sell extra solar power directly to each other, all tracked using blockchain tech. Three major power companies are running the show, aiming to make clean energy swaps easier for over a crore (10 million+) folks in Delhi and western UP.

How it works If you've got rooftop solar panels and a smart meter, you could become a "prosumer"—someone who both produces and sells solar energy.

The pilot starts with 1,000 users per company across different parts of Delhi. Buyers need to have less than 200kW load.

Everything—from setting prices to billing—happens through digital apps, with blockchain making sure it's all transparent.

Costs and charges Trading comes with a small fee: ₹0.42 per unit (split between buyer and seller).

Good news—extra charges like wheeling fees are waived for pilot P2P transactions within Delhi, though inter-state trades may still be subject to UPERC-governed wheeling charges for the UP portion and national transmission charges and losses under CERC;

within Delhi, more of what you earn or save stays with you.