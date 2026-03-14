Delhi's temperature drops to 18.1 degrees Celsius

Pre-monsoon showers expected

This cooler spell is due to a western disturbance approaching the western Himalayas, which is likely to bring Delhi its first pre-monsoon showers, about 10 days earlier than usual.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather called it "the season's first pre-monsoon rain."

On the bright side, air quality also improved a bit: Delhi's AQI dipped from 189 to 153 and should stay in the "moderate" range for now.