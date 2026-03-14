Delhi's temperature drops to 18.1 degrees Celsius
Delhi is in for a weather change this Sunday, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for light rain and gusty winds.
Temperatures dropped across the city on Saturday: Safdarjung hit 18.1 Celsius, while Palam and Lodhi Road cooled down to 16.6 Celsius,
Safdarjung was three notches above normal; Palam and Lodhi Road's deviation from normal is not reported.
Pre-monsoon showers expected
This cooler spell is due to a western disturbance approaching the western Himalayas, which is likely to bring Delhi its first pre-monsoon showers, about 10 days earlier than usual.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather called it "the season's first pre-monsoon rain."
On the bright side, air quality also improved a bit: Delhi's AQI dipped from 189 to 153 and should stay in the "moderate" range for now.