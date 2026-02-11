Delhi's traffic mess: 215 fixes at 62 hotspots
India
Delhi's got a plan to unclog its busiest roads and tackle air pollution.
Out of 215 targeted fixes at 62 traffic hotspots, 83 are already done, with another 45 on track for March 2026.
Some fixes were dropped due to construction in those areas, but the city isn't slowing down.
AI-powered integrated traffic management system next up
Next up: an AI-powered Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), if it gets the final nod from the government.
It'll roll out in three phases over two years—think smart signals, real-time analytics, and automatic number plate recognition across dozens of major routes.
The goal? Smoother rides and less pollution so getting around Delhi feels a lot less stressful.