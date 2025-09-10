Delhi's weather: No rain expected this week; temperatures to soar

Humidity levels will be high, too

If you're hoping for cooler weather or rain soon, don't hold your breath—dry conditions are set to stick around this week.

Temperatures will hover between 33°C and 36°C, with humidity ranging from 58% to a muggy 88%.

On top of that, Delhi's air quality has slipped into the "moderate" zone (AQI at 105), after being decent for over a week.

AQEWS expects the air quality to remain moderate until Friday, so it's smart to stay aware if you're sensitive to pollution.