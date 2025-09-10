Next Article
Delhi's weather: No rain expected this week; temperatures to soar
Delhi just got a break from all that rain and flooding—a recent sunny day saw highs hitting 35.4°C, which is 1.9°C warmer than usual for September.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there was no rain, even though some showers were expected.
Humidity levels will be high, too
If you're hoping for cooler weather or rain soon, don't hold your breath—dry conditions are set to stick around this week.
Temperatures will hover between 33°C and 36°C, with humidity ranging from 58% to a muggy 88%.
On top of that, Delhi's air quality has slipped into the "moderate" zone (AQI at 105), after being decent for over a week.
AQEWS expects the air quality to remain moderate until Friday, so it's smart to stay aware if you're sensitive to pollution.