No new bird flu deaths at Delhi zoo in 3 days

Zoo still shut; no date for reopening yet

The zoo is still shut as a precaution, with no set date for reopening yet—officials are focused on stopping the outbreak.

Seven samples tested positive for H5N1 (the bird flu virus), and more tests are underway at a high-security lab in Bhopal.

Director Sanjeet Kumar shared that all safety protocols are being followed, routine tests happen every two weeks, and so far, no other animals have shown symptoms.