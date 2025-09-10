No new bird flu deaths at Delhi zoo in 3 days
Good news from Delhi Zoo—there haven't been any new bird flu-related bird deaths in the last three days.
The zoo has been closed since August 30 after avian influenza was confirmed, and between August 24 and September 9, 12 birds (mostly Painted Storks and a few Black-headed Ibises) died, with seven of them confirmed positive for the H5N1 virus.
Zoo still shut; no date for reopening yet
The zoo is still shut as a precaution, with no set date for reopening yet—officials are focused on stopping the outbreak.
Seven samples tested positive for H5N1 (the bird flu virus), and more tests are underway at a high-security lab in Bhopal.
Director Sanjeet Kumar shared that all safety protocols are being followed, routine tests happen every two weeks, and so far, no other animals have shown symptoms.