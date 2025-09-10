SC to hear plea seeking ban on India-Pakistan match India Sep 10, 2025

A Pune-based activist has asked the Supreme Court to ban the much-anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match set for September 14.

He's worried about national security and public safety, especially after May's Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The petition claims hosting the match now could violate citizens' right to life and personal liberty, including the positive right to live with human dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.