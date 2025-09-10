Malaria spike in Delhi: MCD cancels health workers' weekly off India Sep 10, 2025

Delhi is seeing its worst malaria spike in five years, with 264 cases reported so far this year—nearly 100 of them just in the last three weeks.

To keep things under control, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up anti-mosquito efforts and even canceled weekly off days for public health teams to ramp up inspections and anti-larval work.