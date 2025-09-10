Next Article
Malaria spike in Delhi: MCD cancels health workers' weekly off
Delhi is seeing its worst malaria spike in five years, with 264 cases reported so far this year—nearly 100 of them just in the last three weeks.
To keep things under control, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stepped up anti-mosquito efforts and even canceled weekly off days for public health teams to ramp up inspections and anti-larval work.
MCD is tracking migratory malaria cases
Health workers are now on duty till November 30, especially watching hotspots like West and Central Delhi.
MCD is also tracking migratory malaria cases—54 came from neighboring areas.
On top of that, dengue numbers are at 557 (a bit lower than last year), but chikungunya cases have climbed to 42.
All this highlights why strong mosquito control and public awareness matter right now.