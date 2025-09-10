GST reductions make life-saving cancer drugs more affordable

Price drops for rare genetic disorder medicines too

Medicines for rare genetic disorders—like spinal muscular atrophy—are also seeing price drops.

Roche's Everysdi now costs ₹64.29 lakh a year (down from ₹72 lakh), and Novartis's gene therapy onasemnogene abeparvovec will soon be GST-free once Indian pricing is set.

According to PharmaTrac's Sheetal Sapale, these changes will help lower the cost burden for patients and may assist those from weaker sections of society.