GST reductions make life-saving cancer drugs more affordable
Big news for anyone dealing with serious health issues: GST reductions have dropped prices on 41 critical drugs, including cancer treatments like asciminib (now ₹25,000 less) and obinutuzumab (over ₹40,000 cheaper).
The goal? Make these life-saving meds easier to afford and access for more people.
Price drops for rare genetic disorder medicines too
Medicines for rare genetic disorders—like spinal muscular atrophy—are also seeing price drops.
Roche's Everysdi now costs ₹64.29 lakh a year (down from ₹72 lakh), and Novartis's gene therapy onasemnogene abeparvovec will soon be GST-free once Indian pricing is set.
According to PharmaTrac's Sheetal Sapale, these changes will help lower the cost burden for patients and may assist those from weaker sections of society.