Delhi's winter action plan bans fuel without PUC Nov 1

Electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and those used for essential services are off the hook for the separate BS6 entry restriction for vehicles registered outside Delhi, but everyone else needs that PUC certificate.

Out-of-town vehicles must meet BS6 emission standards if they want to enter Delhi until January 31, 2027.

Plus, parking charges at authorized municipal parking facilities will double, with DMRC-operated parking facilities exempt, offices are being nudged toward flexible work hours or remote work, and construction sites will face tighter dust controls with AI cameras watching, all part of the city's push for cleaner winter air.