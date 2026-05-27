Delhi's Yamuna cruise postponed again after boat stuck near Wazirabad

Estimated 20cr plan faces low flows

This isn't the first time a river project in Delhi has run into trouble; a similar water taxi plan was proposed in 2015 and later rejected in 2021.

Experts say it's all about low water flow: only 350 cusecs are released when at least 1,500 are needed.

Despite an estimated ₹20 crore cost and hopes of creating an eco-friendly tourist spot, officials are worried about monsoon floods and whether this venture will ever get off the ground.