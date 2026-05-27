Delhi's Yamuna cruise postponed again after boat stuck near Wazirabad
Delhi's much-hyped Yamuna River cruise has been postponed again, thanks to a serious water shortage along its 5km route.
On May 26, the boat was spotted stuck near Wazirabad-Sonia Vihar, where the water was just 2 to 3 feet deep, not nearly enough for smooth sailing (even 6 to 7 feet deep navigable water is not available).
So for now, the cruise can only go a few hundred meters.
Estimated 20cr plan faces low flows
This isn't the first time a river project in Delhi has run into trouble; a similar water taxi plan was proposed in 2015 and later rejected in 2021.
Experts say it's all about low water flow: only 350 cusecs are released when at least 1,500 are needed.
Despite an estimated ₹20 crore cost and hopes of creating an eco-friendly tourist spot, officials are worried about monsoon floods and whether this venture will ever get off the ground.