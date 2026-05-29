Delhi's Yamuna water sports clubs face 3 day vacate order

These clubs are key spots for rowing, kayaking, and canoeing practice for athletes from Delhi NCR . With a national competition coming up on June 12, organizers are worried this sudden eviction could seriously mess up training schedules and make it even harder to keep water sports alive in the city.

Club members seek alternative river site

In response, club members are asking for an alternative spot along the river so they can keep their activities going.

The Sonia Vihar stretch is vital for their sport, and losing access now would be a big setback for everyone involved.