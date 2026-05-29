Delhi's Yamuna water sports clubs face 3 day vacate order
Five water sports clubs by the Yamuna River in northeast Delhi have just been told by authorities to clear out in three days.
The clubs, some linked to the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and private groups, have built temporary structures on government land near Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant without permission.
Eviction threatens training before June 12
These clubs are key spots for rowing, kayaking, and canoeing practice for athletes from Delhi NCR.
With a national competition coming up on June 12, organizers are worried this sudden eviction could seriously mess up training schedules and make it even harder to keep water sports alive in the city.
Club members seek alternative river site
In response, club members are asking for an alternative spot along the river so they can keep their activities going.
The Sonia Vihar stretch is vital for their sport, and losing access now would be a big setback for everyone involved.