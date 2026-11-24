An official, who wished to remain anonymous, was quoted as confirming that all hardware-related issues with the indigenous fighter have been resolved. The remaining software-related problems are now in the final stages of resolution.

HAL will start the documentation process and approach the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) for necessary service documents, along with the 'signal-out certificate' from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, according to another official cited.