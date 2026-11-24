IAF accepts delayed HAL LCA Mk-1A jets by March 2027
What's the story
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has agreed to accept a squadron's worth of delayed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-1A fighters by March 31, 2027. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run aircraft maker, has committed to delivering 16 to 18 jets by this deadline. This development was confirmed during a high-level review meeting at Air Headquarters last week, Hindustan Times reported.
Progress update
All hardware-related issues resolved
An official, who wished to remain anonymous, was quoted as confirming that all hardware-related issues with the indigenous fighter have been resolved. The remaining software-related problems are now in the final stages of resolution.
HAL will start the documentation process and approach the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) for necessary service documents, along with the 'signal-out certificate' from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, according to another official cited.
Delivery timeline
Deliveries nearly 2 years behind schedule
The first LCA Mk-1A deliveries are nearly two years behind schedule.
The aircraft will replace the IAF's MiG-21s, which were retired last year after over six decades of service.
The IAF has placed orders for 180 Mk-1A fighter jets worth ₹1.1 lakh crore, with deliveries under the second contract expected to start in 2027-28 and conclude in six years.
Future prospects
Progress on LCA Mk-2 program
The more advanced LCA Mk-2 program is also gaining traction. HAL has completed the structure and coupling of the airframe, with a first ground run targeted by March 2027.
The IAF plans to procure these to replace older aircraft like Mirage 2000s and MiG-29s.
Restoring combat strength through indigenization is a top priority for Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who took over as IAF chief on October 31.