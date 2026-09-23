Dementia among Indians 60+ predicted at 16.9 million by 2036
India
Dementia is on the rise in India, with cases among people aged 60 years and above expected to jump from 8.8 million now to 16.9 million by 2036.
Experts are urging everyone not to ignore memory or thinking changes, reminding us these aren't just a normal part of aging, and early action can make a big difference.
Alzheimer's can go unnoticed 20 years
Alzheimer's disease, the main cause of dementia, can go unnoticed for up to 20 years, quietly affecting independence and daily life.
Doctors say getting checked early helps families plan better care.
Former Miss Universe and actor Lara Dutta opened up about her own experience as a caregiver, saying the disease affects the entire family and that people should pay attention to changes in memory and cognitive health.