Demolition collapse in Sanwer near Indore kills 4 women workers
India
On Wednesday in Sanwer, near Indore, a building collapsed during demolition work, leading to the deaths of four women workers: Reena, Seema Bai, Chanda Bai, and Sushila Bai.
The accident happened when a wall and part of a neighboring structure suddenly gave way.
Injured treated, rescue and probe underway
Several other workers were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Rescue teams are still working at the site to make sure no one else is trapped.
Authorities have started investigating what went wrong.
This incident highlights just how important strict safety measures are at construction sites.