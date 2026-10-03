Dengue outbreak sidelines rehearsers in Gandhinagar before National Unity Day
A dengue outbreak has sidelined at least 24 personnel, predominantly young adults between 25 and 30 years old, who were rehearsing for the upcoming National Unity Day celebrations in Gandhinagar.
Most are between 25 and 30 years old, and came from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala to participate.
Hospital tests confirmed the cases this week, putting a pause on their preparations.
Health teams boost mosquito control
Health teams have jumped in with extra mosquito control at the living quarters, and about 10 of those hospitalized have already recovered and been discharged, while the remaining personnel are stable.
While Gujarat is seeing about 2,100 dengue cases this season, officials say there hasn't been a big spike beyond this group.
Despite the setback, plans for Unity Day celebrations on October 30-31 at Ekta Nagar are moving forward, with health officials keeping a close watch to protect everyone involved.