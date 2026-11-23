Dengue surge in Puducherry this year kills 2, 46 cases
Dengue is on the rise in Puducherry this year, with two recent deaths, a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old boy.
Health officials say around 46 new cases, mostly from the Puducherry region, have been reported during the first 19 days of this month, making this surge much worse than compared to the last two years.
Anbalagan urges CM over dengue surge
2026 has already seen 1,362 dengue cases here, with most happening in October and November.
Pro tem Speaker A. Anbalagan has urged the chief minister to step up hospital facilities and act quickly, saying current efforts just are not enough to handle the growing crisis.