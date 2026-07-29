Denied IIT Kanpur cybersecurity admission, student hacks 2 IIT websites
After being denied entry to IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity program, a student hacked the websites of both IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras.
He left a message on the site, "Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance," and shared proof on X and Reddit, saying he wanted to show his skills after not making the cut.
IIT Kanpur to counsel, reassess skills
IIT Kanpur's director said the student was rejected due to not having enough experience, but mentioned they will review his technical abilities for future admissions.
Instead of taking legal action right away, faculty plan to counsel him about why hacking is not okay.
Interestingly, IIT Kanpur has previously hired a young hacker who exposed system flaws, so there might still be hope for this student if he channels his talent in the right way.