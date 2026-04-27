Denis Alipov leads Russian embassy Swachh Bharat cleanup in Delhi
India
The Russian embassy in Delhi just rolled up its sleeves for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, India's big cleanliness drive.
On Sunday, April 26, 2026, Ambassador Denis Alipov and the embassy team pitched in to clean up around its building, showing that keeping things tidy is a team effort, no matter where you're from.
Cleanup echoes Russia's Subotnik volunteer tradition
This cleanup wasn't just about trash bags. It also echoed Russia's own Subotnik tradition, where people volunteer for community service.
As Ambassador Alipov put it, they gathered to help out and support India's campaign.
It's a simple act that brought both countries closer and showed how shared values can cross borders.