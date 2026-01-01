Next Article
Dense fog throws travel plans off at Bhubaneswar airport
India
Heavy fog hit Bhubaneswar's Biju Patnaik International Airport on Thursday, dropping visibility to just 50 meters—way below what's needed for flights to take off or land safely.
This led to five incoming flights getting diverted and several departures delayed.
Why does it matter?
The disruptions didn't stop at the airport—road traffic in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack slowed down too, with thick fog making driving tricky.
Flights from Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru were sent to other cities like Raipur and Kolkata.
If you're flying soon (or picking someone up), it's a good idea to double-check flight status before heading out.