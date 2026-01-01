India's foreign policy gets a shake-up in 2025

Why does it matter?

India's actions signaled a tougher stance on security and global engagement.

While relations with the US hit a rough patch—thanks to new tariffs—the country found common ground with China at the SCO Summit, reopened travel links, and deepened ties with Russia.

India even opened talks with the Taliban and reset things with Canada, all while signing new trade deals with the UK and Oman.

For young Indians watching world events, it was a year that showed how quickly foreign policy can shift—and why it matters back home.