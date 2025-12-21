Dense fog to stick around Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till Dec 27
Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh: the IMD has put out a yellow alert for dense to very dense fog that's set to last at least until December 27.
Mornings and nights have been especially foggy lately, making it tough to see clearly during those hours.
Why does this fog just not quit?
The IMD says it's all about the weather setup—weak winds, lots of near-surface moisture, and not much winter sun are keeping the fog locked in place.
Pollution is also playing a part by helping more tiny droplets form and blocking sunlight even during the day.
Local factors like irrigated fields and low-lying areas add extra humidity, which means visibility can change fast from one spot to another.
When will things clear up?
According to the IMD, we'll need stronger winds or a new weather system (like a western disturbance) for real relief.
Until then, expect more misty mornings—and take it slow if you're heading out early!