Punjab bans meat, alcohol in three newly-declared holy Sikh cities

The Punjab government has banned the sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco, and other intoxicants in three newly designated "holy cities," as per a report by PTI. The cities are Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in a video message on Sunday after a Punjab government notification.

Resolution passed Punjab Assembly unanimously passes resolution for 'holy city' status Last month, a unanimous resolution was passed in the Punjab Assembly to accord holy city status to these places. The special session was held in Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This culminated in a notification being issued granting "holy city" status to these areas on December 15.

Infrastructure plans CM Mann outlines measures for newly designated holy cities In his video message, CM Mann highlighted that there are five Sikh takhts, three of which are located in Punjab. These include Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda), and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib). He assured that the Punjab government will provide necessary facilities such as e-rickshaws, mini-buses, and shuttle bus services to make it easier for devotees visiting these cities.