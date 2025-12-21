Punjab bans meat, alcohol in three newly-declared holy Sikh cities
What's the story
The Punjab government has banned the sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco, and other intoxicants in three newly designated "holy cities," as per a report by PTI. The cities are Amritsar Walled City, Talwandi Sabo, and Sri Anandpur Sahib. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in a video message on Sunday after a Punjab government notification.
Resolution passed
Punjab Assembly unanimously passes resolution for 'holy city' status
Last month, a unanimous resolution was passed in the Punjab Assembly to accord holy city status to these places. The special session was held in Sri Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. This culminated in a notification being issued granting "holy city" status to these areas on December 15.
Infrastructure plans
CM Mann outlines measures for newly designated holy cities
In his video message, CM Mann highlighted that there are five Sikh takhts, three of which are located in Punjab. These include Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda), and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib). He assured that the Punjab government will provide necessary facilities such as e-rickshaws, mini-buses, and shuttle bus services to make it easier for devotees visiting these cities.
Cultural significance
Mann emphasizes cultural heritage, development of holy cities
CM Mann stressed, "These cities are not only religious centres but also a very important symbol of our cultural heritage." He promised appropriate development in these areas to maintain their sanctity and importance. "Sale of meat, alcohol, tobacco, and any intoxicating substances will be completely prohibited," he said. The five takhts are supreme religious and temporal centers for the Sikh community, issuing directives and holding deep historical significance related to the Sikh Gurus.