Deora trio arrested in Surat for alleged 2.67cr gold theft
Three members of the Deora family, who own Nakshatra Safe House in Surat, were arrested, police said on July 28, for allegedly stealing gold worth about ₹2.67 crore from customer lockers.
Working with a local keymaker, they made duplicate keys and quietly accessed six lockers at their Singanpor branch over the past year.
Police: 207 tolas stolen, 15L recovered
The whole thing unraveled when a customer noticed gold missing from his locker and reported it to police.
Investigators soon found five more victims, with Deputy Commissioner of Police Raghav Jain confirming that 207 tolas of gold were stolen in total.
The stolen gold was sold to a local jeweler; so far, ₹15 lakh in cash has been recovered.
Police say Harsh Deora's stock market losses pushed the family into this scheme, and recovery efforts are still ongoing.