Deoria professional tennis players killed on Purvanchal Expressway in Ayodhya
India
A heartbreaking accident early Wednesday morning on the Purvanchal Expressway in Ayodhya took the lives of three professional tennis players, Nitya Prajapati, Irfan Ansari, and Aniket, all from Deoria.
Their group was heading home from a tournament when their car crashed into an unidentified truck around 5am leaving three others critically injured.
Police investigate crash, seek truck driver
According to survivor Jayant Sharma, everyone was asleep when the crash happened.
Emergency teams responded quickly, rushing the injured, Sharma, Anand Yadav, and Raju, to the hospital for treatment.
Police are now investigating how things went wrong and are working to find the truck driver who left the scene.