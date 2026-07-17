Department of Space restricts resignations after over 100 ISRO departures
ISRO, India's top space agency, has seen more than 100 scientists quit or retire in just a few months. This wave of departures is worrying because it could affect major projects like Gaganyaan.
To help keep key talent, the Department of Space has now restricted resignations for those working on important national missions.
Private space firms lure ISRO talent
Many who left had unique skills from landmark missions like Chandrayaan-3.
Private space companies are tempting ISRO talent with better pay and faster promotions, while delays and rigid decision-making at ISRO have added to frustration.
Experts suggest ISRO should try NASA-style hiring (mixing project-based roles with permanent jobs) to hold onto crucial knowledge.
Retired ISRO veterans mentoring startups are helping create an ecosystem that is increasingly attracting talent away from the national space agency.