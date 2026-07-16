Department of Space tightens resignation approvals for ISRO mission scientists
India
After more than 100 scientists left ISRO in the past few years, the Department of Space just made it tougher for top scientists to quit.
Now, anyone working on big projects like Gaganyaan needs direct approval from the DoS to resign or take early retirement.
DoS policy reversal prompts ISRO hiring
This move reverses a 2020 policy and is meant to keep experienced talent around for crucial missions.
Some major names recently left, like Victor Joseph, who led LVM-3, and Aditya Rallapalli from Chandrayaan-3's landing team.
ISRO says they're shuffling roles as needed, hiring over 1,000 new people, and adding 460 higher-level positions to fill the gaps.