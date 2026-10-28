Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shind announces resolutions ending Maharashtra protest

A positive decision would be taken after examining the proposal to provide tribal students free and compulsory education up to the age of 18 and upgrades for local schools.

The government also plans to finish settling eligible claims under the Forest Rights Act approved by village-level committees by December 15, 2026.

Plus, groups like Shramjeevi Sanghatana will help prepare the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision Document and a separate development plan for tribal communities based on ideas from different organizations.