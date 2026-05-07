Deputy mamlatdar Mehul Nimeshbhai Bhatt arrested drunk in Bhavnagar again
Mehul Nimeshbhai Bhatt, a deputy mamlatdar with the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, was arrested in Bhavnagar for being drunk and causing a scene (his second arrest for the same reason in just two days).
Residents at Manas Darshan Bungalows called police after things got out of hand, and officers found Bhatt clearly intoxicated, breaking Gujarat's strict Prohibition Act again despite his recent run-in with the law.
Bhatt abuses journalists, sparks disciplinary calls
Things didn't calm down at the police station either.
Bhatt lashed out at journalists covering his arrest, using abusive language, and even trying to grab cameras to avoid being filmed.
His actions have sparked mounting pressure on the state administration to begin strict departmental proceedings, as many feel repeated behavior like this can't just be ignored.