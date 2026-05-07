Deputy mamlatdar Mehul Nimeshbhai Bhatt arrested drunk in Bhavnagar again India May 07, 2026

Mehul Nimeshbhai Bhatt, a deputy mamlatdar with the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, was arrested in Bhavnagar for being drunk and causing a scene (his second arrest for the same reason in just two days).

Residents at Manas Darshan Bungalows called police after things got out of hand, and officers found Bhatt clearly intoxicated, breaking Gujarat's strict Prohibition Act again despite his recent run-in with the law.