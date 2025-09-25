Deputy secretary dies in car crash; wife driver arrested

Kaur's defense vs. prosecution

Kaur faces charges for rash and negligent driving under the BNS.

Prosecutors say she was speeding and question why the victims were taken to a hospital 19km away—run by Kaur's relative—instead of closer emergency centers.

CCTV footage has been reviewed in court; while Kaur's defense argues it shows a sideways collision and that she called police quickly, prosecutors are focusing on evidence over intent.

The case continues as everyone waits for the next hearing on September 27.