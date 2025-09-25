Deputy secretary dies in car crash; wife driver arrested
A tragic BMW accident near Delhi Cantonment Metro on September 14 took the life of Navjot Singh, a Union Finance Ministry deputy secretary, and left his wife seriously injured.
Gaganpreet Kaur, who was driving the car, is now in custody as her bail plea awaits a court decision.
Kaur's defense vs. prosecution
Kaur faces charges for rash and negligent driving under the BNS.
Prosecutors say she was speeding and question why the victims were taken to a hospital 19km away—run by Kaur's relative—instead of closer emergency centers.
CCTV footage has been reviewed in court; while Kaur's defense argues it shows a sideways collision and that she called police quickly, prosecutors are focusing on evidence over intent.
The case continues as everyone waits for the next hearing on September 27.