Reservoirs at 89.5% capacity, great for upcoming rabi season
India's 161 major reservoirs are about 89.5% full this week, says the Central Water Commission.
That's a bit lower than last week, but still higher than both last year and the 10-year average.
In fact, three out of five regions have been above 90% for three weeks straight—pretty reassuring as we head into the next crop season.
East is lagging at just 78%
The west is leading with reservoirs at 96% capacity, while central India is close behind at 92%.
The north is at 92%, and the south at 86.5%, but the east is lagging at just 78%.
Some places like West Bengal are especially low (less than half full), but Maharashtra stands out with 11 dams already full.
Reservoir levels are crucial for irrigation
A solid monsoon—7% above normal so far—has boosted water and soil moisture levels across most of India. This is great news for farmers gearing up for rabi crops.
While northern and central regions saw big rain surpluses, eastern and northeastern areas missed out a bit.
As the monsoon starts to retreat, reservoir levels should settle down, helping shape irrigation plans for the coming months.
All in all: plenty of water means a better shot at stable agriculture ahead!