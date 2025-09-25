Reservoirs at 89.5% capacity, great for upcoming rabi season India Sep 25, 2025

India's 161 major reservoirs are about 89.5% full this week, says the Central Water Commission.

That's a bit lower than last week, but still higher than both last year and the 10-year average.

In fact, three out of five regions have been above 90% for three weeks straight—pretty reassuring as we head into the next crop season.