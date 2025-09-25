5 boys drown in Bihar river while making social media video India Sep 25, 2025

A heartbreaking accident happened today in Bihar's Gayaji district when five teenage boys drowned in the Falgu river.

The group was making a social media video at Kenisthal Pahad Ghat around 1:30pm when strong currents pulled them under.

Out of seven friends who entered the water, only two were saved by local swimmer Ranjay Manjhi.