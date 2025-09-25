Next Article
5 boys drown in Bihar river while making social media video
India
A heartbreaking accident happened today in Bihar's Gayaji district when five teenage boys drowned in the Falgu river.
The group was making a social media video at Kenisthal Pahad Ghat around 1:30pm when strong currents pulled them under.
Out of seven friends who entered the water, only two were saved by local swimmer Ranjay Manjhi.
Two boys are out of danger
The two survivors are now stable in hospital.
Four of the boys—Jain, Shufiana, Sajid, and Anas Kumar—were aged between 14 and 17; authorities are still working to identify the fifth victim.
The bodies were recovered soon after.