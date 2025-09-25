Assam government might hand over Zubeen Garg's death case to CBI India Sep 25, 2025

The Assam government might bring in the CBI to investigate singer Zubeen Garg's recent death if the current SIT team can't solve it soon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked everyone to stay patient as he hopes the SIT will crack the case within a fortnight.

So far, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami (who traveled with Garg) has been taken into custody for questioning, and police have searched the homes of event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager.