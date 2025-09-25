India opens 1st overseas defense manufacturing unit in Morocco
India just launched its very first defense manufacturing unit outside the country, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the new Tata Advanced Systems facility in Morocco.
This plant will build armored vehicles for the Moroccan army and marks a big step in India's push to expand defense exports and partner more closely with African nations.
Strengthening strategic ties
This move comes as African countries look for new defense suppliers, especially since Russian supplies have been disrupted by ongoing conflicts.
By teaming up with Morocco—a key gateway to Africa—India is strengthening its strategic ties on the continent ahead of the 2026 India-Africa Forum Summit.
Plus, Singh's visit included signing an agreement to boost cooperation on security, cyber defense, and peacekeeping, making this a meaningful milestone for both countries.