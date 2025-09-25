India opens 1st overseas defense manufacturing unit in Morocco

Strengthening strategic ties

This move comes as African countries look for new defense suppliers, especially since Russian supplies have been disrupted by ongoing conflicts.

By teaming up with Morocco—a key gateway to Africa—India is strengthening its strategic ties on the continent ahead of the 2026 India-Africa Forum Summit.

Plus, Singh's visit included signing an agreement to boost cooperation on security, cyber defense, and peacekeeping, making this a meaningful milestone for both countries.