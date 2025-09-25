Agni-Prime missile launched from rail-mobile launcher for 1st time

Rail-mobile launchers make missiles much harder to spot or target—they blend in with regular trains and can even hide in tunnels. Plus, Agni-Prime's design means it's ready to launch quickly and doesn't need much outside help. This keeps India's nuclear deterrent safer and gives more options if things ever get tense.

India joins an exclusive club of countries with rail-based nuclear missiles

With this move, India is now one of just three countries (alongside China and North Korea) that have rail-based nuclear missile systems.

Thanks to over 65,000km of railway tracks, these missiles can be moved all over the country—giving India extra flexibility and adding another layer to its land, air, and sea defense setup.