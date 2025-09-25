Radhakrishnan, Naidu visit Tirupati temple, open new pilgrim complex
Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu made a special visit to the Tirumala temple this week.
Sticking to temple tradition, the Vice-President's evening prayers were low-key without any fanfare, but the next morning he received a warm welcome from TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and a team of priests before heading into the sanctum sanctorum.
Pilgrim amenities complex can host over 7,000 devotees
During their trip, Radhakrishnan and Naidu opened a brand-new Pilgrim Amenities Complex that can host over 7,000 devotees and features modern locker systems.
They also launched an upgraded machine to keep prasadam ingredients cleaner and safer.
The visit wasn't just about rituals—BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy handed Chief Minister Naidu a dossier on an alleged scam, adding some political buzz to the event.