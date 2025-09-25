Radhakrishnan, Naidu visit Tirupati temple, open new pilgrim complex

Pilgrim amenities complex can host over 7,000 devotees

During their trip, Radhakrishnan and Naidu opened a brand-new Pilgrim Amenities Complex that can host over 7,000 devotees and features modern locker systems.

They also launched an upgraded machine to keep prasadam ingredients cleaner and safer.

The visit wasn't just about rituals—BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy handed Chief Minister Naidu a dossier on an alleged scam, adding some political buzz to the event.