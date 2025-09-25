Next Article
'Make in India 2.0': Shah outlines big goals
India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just outlined the big goals for 'Make in India 2.0,' a plan to supercharge India's economy by focusing on industries expected to lead the global market over the next 25 years.
Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he talked up India's potential and pointed to major banking changes made under Prime Minister Modi.
Shah talks banking changes under Modi
Shah highlighted that 53 crore new bank accounts have been opened to help more people access financial services, especially those who need it most.
He also mentioned better transparency in handling bad loans (NPAs) and noted that the government has pumped ₹3.10 lakh crore into banks—moves aimed at making India's financial system stronger for this next wave of growth.