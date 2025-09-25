Ladakh's worst violence since 1989; NGO linked to Wangchuk under probe
The government has canceled the FCRA license of SECMOL, the education-focused NGO led by activist Sonam Wangchuk, just as Ladakh sees its worst violence since 1989 over demands for statehood and more local rights.
The CBI is also investigating SECMOL and HIAL (another group linked to Wangchuk) for possible violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
Impact on local communities and statehood calls
Losing the FCRA license means SECMOL and HIAL can't receive international donations—directly affecting free education and stipends for underprivileged youth in Ladakh.
Wangchuk says the funds were legit payments from global organizations for sharing knowledge, and he believes this crackdown is politically motivated, especially since it comes during his hunger strike for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.
With tensions running high after violent protests targeting government buildings, this move could have a big impact on both local communities and ongoing calls for greater self-governance.