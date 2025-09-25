Ladakh's worst violence since 1989; NGO linked to Wangchuk under probe

Impact on local communities and statehood calls

Losing the FCRA license means SECMOL and HIAL can't receive international donations—directly affecting free education and stipends for underprivileged youth in Ladakh.

Wangchuk says the funds were legit payments from global organizations for sharing knowledge, and he believes this crackdown is politically motivated, especially since it comes during his hunger strike for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

With tensions running high after violent protests targeting government buildings, this move could have a big impact on both local communities and ongoing calls for greater self-governance.