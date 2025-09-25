Health insurers see 45% rise in complaints this past quarter
Complaints against health insurers in India jumped by 45% this past quarter, with Insurance Samadhan logging nearly a thousand cases totaling over ₹119 crore in claims.
Health insurance made up most of the issues—about two-thirds—while life and general insurance complaints were much fewer.
Star Health logged the most complaints
Star Health & Allied Insurance saw the most complaints (13,308), mainly for denying claims. CARE Health and Niva Bupa followed, though with far fewer cases.
Experts say aggressive sales tactics are still leading to mis-sold endowment policies, putting buyers at risk of low returns or penalties.
Most people first get insurance through work, but personal plans often come later when big life events happen—so it pays to read the fine print and know your rights.