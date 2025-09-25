Ladakh protests: Activist Wangchuk denies inciting violence, calls out officials

'Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free'

The protests in Leh turned violent, leading to four deaths and over 80 injuries, plus damage to government property and a curfew.

Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike but worries about being arrested under the Public Safety Act, saying, "Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk."

Locals are demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards after years of unfulfilled promises and high unemployment—Wangchuk is still urging peaceful talks.